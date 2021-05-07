Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $55,829.08 or 0.96122509 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and $114.66 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00071797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.62 or 0.00262769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.83 or 0.01160150 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031742 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.37 or 0.00751309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,242.01 or 1.00276922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

