Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.52.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HURN. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -281.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

