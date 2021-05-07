Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HBP stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Huttig Building Products has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 121,688 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

