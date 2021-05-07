HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CLSA downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. HUYA has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in HUYA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

