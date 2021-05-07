Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Shares of NYSE HY traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.26. 1,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $102.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $229,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,867. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Butler, Jr. acquired 104,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.04 per share, for a total transaction of $6,168,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

