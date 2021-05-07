Hyve (HYVE) Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last week, Hyve has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00071816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00262876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $676.57 or 0.01160901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00031653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.95 or 0.00754896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,589.67 or 0.98816198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,689,864 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works.

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

