iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) PT Raised to $78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.21% from the stock’s previous close.

IAFNF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on iA Financial from $66.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on iA Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their price objective on iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

IAFNF traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

