IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given a $4.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a $4.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CSFB dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 335,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

