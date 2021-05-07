IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Raised to $616.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $600.00 to $616.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

IDXX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $17.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $550.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,576. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $280.53 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,914,023. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

