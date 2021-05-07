Idle (IDLE) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, Idle has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $12.55 or 0.00021618 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $16.59 million and $157,273.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00261941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.88 or 0.01138241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.31 or 0.00748026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,972.33 or 0.99846769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. Idle’s official website is idle.finance.

