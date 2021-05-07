IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bank Financial

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IGM. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IGM Financial to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins downgraded IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.38.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

TSE:IGM traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$44.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,848. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.61 and a 1 year high of C$45.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.