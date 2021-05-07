II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

IIVI stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81. II-VI has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $693,430.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in II-VI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 9.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

