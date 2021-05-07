II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at Canaccord Genuity

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.26% from the company’s previous close.

IIVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

IIVI opened at $59.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. II-VI has a 12 month low of $33.58 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.81.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $693,430.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in II-VI by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in II-VI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in II-VI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

