Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $261.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $242.00 to $261.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $220.47.

ITW opened at $237.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $237.51.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

