Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.64.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

IMVT stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -12.78.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

