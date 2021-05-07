Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $39.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Approximately 53,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 628,610 shares.The stock last traded at $31.05 and had previously closed at $31.06.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

