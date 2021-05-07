Independent Research Analysts Give Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) a €74.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €71.00 ($83.53).

FRA FIE opened at €64.00 ($75.29) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €67.03. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

