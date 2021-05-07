Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 7,952 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $45.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.66.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

