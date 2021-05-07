Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. On average, analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.99 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $265.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

