Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Raised to C$32.50

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$32.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ISV. Raymond James upped their target price on Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cormark upped their target price on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Information Services from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

TSE ISV opened at C$26.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.62. The firm has a market cap of C$472.33 million and a PE ratio of 22.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.78. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$13.49 and a 1-year high of C$26.99.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Information Services will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

