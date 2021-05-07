(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.30 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INGA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.18 ($13.16).

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

About (INGA)

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

