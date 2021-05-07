InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-280 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.16 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

INMD traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,442. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $92.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.79.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

