Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INOV. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.13.

Inovalon stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.18.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $46,906,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,820,000 after buying an additional 905,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,388,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,084,000 after buying an additional 313,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

