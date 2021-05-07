InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.64

Shares of InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 340827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

