Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INSG. Zacks Investment Research raised Inseego from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

INSG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 72,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,988. Inseego has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $847.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

