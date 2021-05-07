Insider Buying: Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Purchases 319 Shares of Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider Till Vestring acquired 319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, with a total value of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86).

Till Vestring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Till Vestring acquired 340 shares of Inchcape stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

Shares of INCH opened at GBX 798.50 ($10.43) on Friday. Inchcape plc has a one year low of GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and a one year high of GBX 814.50 ($10.64). The company has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 774.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 677.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

