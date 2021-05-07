Insider Buying: JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Insider Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) insider David Fletcher bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, for a total transaction of £10,725 ($14,012.28).

LON JCH opened at GBX 729 ($9.52) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 699.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 640.83. The stock has a market cap of £426.22 million and a PE ratio of -6.13. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 734 ($9.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Get JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.