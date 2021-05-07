Insider Buying: Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Insider Purchases 106,134 Shares of Stock

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) insider Tim Edwards purchased 106,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £37,146.90 ($48,532.66).

LON:SUPP opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.69. Schroder UK Public Private Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 39.95 ($0.52). The company has a market capitalization of £318.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62.

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

