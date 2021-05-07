Insider Buying: Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYX) Insider Buys 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Tyranna Resources Limited (ASX:TYX) insider Joseph Pinto purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,000.00 ($20,000.00).

Joseph Pinto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Joseph Pinto purchased 3,866,434 shares of Tyranna Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,065.04 ($19,332.17).

About Tyranna Resources

Tyranna Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in the Eureka Gold project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; Weebo Gold Project comprising approximately 69 square kilometers of ground east of the Jaguar base metal mine; and Pacific Express nickel project, which consists of a license for approximately 100 kilometers, as well as Dragon and Knight nickel projects.

