Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Sells 275 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $261.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $190.16 and a 1-year high of $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.24 and a 200-day moving average of $240.27.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth $721,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 17.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.