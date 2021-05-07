Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CFO Sells 14,975 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 14,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $809,997.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CF traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,694,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.