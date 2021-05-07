Insider Selling: CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) SVP Sells 6,618 Shares of Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 6,618 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $195,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CRY stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,556. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. Analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,944,000 after purchasing an additional 601,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 126,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the 1st quarter worth $2,599,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CryoLife by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

