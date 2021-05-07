Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Sells $1,760,640.00 in Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.63 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

