Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) General Counsel Sells $427,400.00 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $427,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 123.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 78,695 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Evolent Health by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.