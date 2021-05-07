Insider Selling: Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$576.67, for a total transaction of C$576,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,386,631.33.

Fairfax Financial stock traded up C$2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$575.50. 37,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,594. The company has a market cap of C$14.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of C$319.37 and a twelve month high of C$581.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$556.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$480.95.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 49.0899976 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FFH shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$625.00 to C$700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$651.67.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

