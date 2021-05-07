Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $2,463,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,866.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE HCA opened at $209.33 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $209.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Citigroup cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

