Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Tomovcsik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Iron Mountain by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after buying an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after buying an additional 457,087 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Iron Mountain by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 447,260 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,384,000 after buying an additional 421,919 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

