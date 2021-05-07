Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.91. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $158.35.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

