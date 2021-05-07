Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Sells 5,208 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Albert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Model N alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $136,778.67.

NYSE MODN opened at $37.96 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $42.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Model N in the first quarter worth $395,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 135.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,671 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Model N by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.