Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total value of $975,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.30. The company had a trading volume of 364,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.63. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of -100.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.