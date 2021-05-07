Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Sells 10,043 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $384,345.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Azmi Nabulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Azmi Nabulsi sold 9,353 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $337,736.83.

On Thursday, April 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $193,372.79.

On Monday, March 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $246,352.05.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.21. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,941,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

