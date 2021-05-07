Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Sells $5,835,606.84 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $250.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $250.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.26.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.