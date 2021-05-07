Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $251.56. 245,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,984. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.60 and a 1-year high of $250.13. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

