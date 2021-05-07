Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Sells 60 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $16,481.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,830.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:W opened at $286.13 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.51 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $320.36 and a 200-day moving average of $283.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on W shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Wayfair by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.