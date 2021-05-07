Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. 9,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Insmed will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,306. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

