Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.36

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $140.36 and last traded at $138.03, with a volume of 1648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. The company had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

