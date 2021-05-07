Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Exeter Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 3.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.91. 294,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,935,660. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

