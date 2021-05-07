Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $564.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The business had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

