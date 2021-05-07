Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $23.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.21% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($6.67) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The business had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,616.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 447,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,782,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,021,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 129,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

