Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.85. 126,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,275. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.17 and its 200-day moving average is $110.82. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $90.01 and a 52 week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,484. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,415,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,517,000 after purchasing an additional 281,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,845,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,955,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.